See Kylie Jenner Clap Back at Critical Comment About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner wants fans to read her lips: It's all in the filter.



The Kardashians star shared a video with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou to TikTok Aug. 21, and although many fans stepped into the comment section to compliment the duo, a few TikTok users commented on the appearance of Kylie's plumper lips—which prompted her to address one in particular.



"The lips please," one user commented, to which Kylie responded, "It's the filter but go off."



After speculation over her plump pout first grew back in 2015, Kylie opened up about getting fillers in her lips in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine," she shared in the May 2015 episode. "And it's what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie."