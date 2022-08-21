Dennis Rodman Says He's Going to Russia to Help Secure Brittney Griner's Release From Jail

Watch : Brittney Griner: Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap

Rodman to the rescue?

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman announced his plans to visit Russia as he vowed to seek the prison release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," he told NBC News at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 20. "I'm trying to go this week."

Earlier this month, Griner was sentenced to nine years in a prison on drug charges stemming from her February arrest at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport. A Russian court found the athlete guilty of drug possession and smuggling, in addition to finding her guilty of committing the crime deliberately. Her lawyer has since filed an appeal.

Meanwhile, Bill Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, recently told the Associated Press he was hopeful about the chances for a prisoner swap with Russia that would bring Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, home to the U.S.