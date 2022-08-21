Why Casey Affleck Missed Brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding

Ben Affleck's brother Casey Affleck was absent from the actor and wife Jennifer Lopez's second wedding, and was photographed on the other side of the United States hours before the event.

Casey Affleck was gone, baby, gone from his older brother Ben Affleck's second wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

The fellow actor was photographed exiting a Starbucks in Los Angeles on the morning of the Aug. 20 event, which took place in Georgia. When asked by a celebrity photographer why he was not at his brother's wedding, Casey asked for the question to be repeated before muttering something that sounded like, "I have other things," and entering an SUV, as seen in a video posted by Page Six and TMZ. Casey did not confirm his remarks or elaborate when questioned again and instead shut the car door.

E! News has reached out to Casey's rep for comment and has not heard back.

A source told People that Casey did not attend the wedding celebration because of "family, parental obligations at home." The actor shares sons Indiana, 18, and Atticus, 14, with ex-wife Summer Phoenix.

Casey also avoided a question about attending Ben and Jennifer's wedding while he out to dinner in Los Angeles two days prior with girlfriend Caylee Cowan, as seen in another video posted by TMZ.

BACKGRID

Ben, 50, and Lopez, 53, exchanged vows in front of other family members, including his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, Samuel, 10, and the pop star and ex-husband Marc Anthony's twins, Max and Emme, 14.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In addition to Casey, who starred with Ben in films such as Good Will Hunting and appeared in his movie Gone Baby Gone, neither of the couple's exes were spotted at the event. Per TMZ, hours before the wedding, Garner was photographed at a Sam's Club in South Charleston, West Virginia, near where she grew up.

