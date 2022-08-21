Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce From Nick Thompson

It's clear that it's over between Love Is Blind stars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.
She has filed for divorce after a little more than one year of marriage, which means there are now no couples left from season two of the Netflix reality show. Danielle submitted the documents to a Chicago court on Aug. 15, according to legal records obtained by E! News on Aug. 21. E! News has reached out to the pair's reps for further comment but has not heard back.
During the second season of Love Is Blind, which was filmed last year and aired in February, the two got engaged on episode one, becoming the first among their co-stars to plan to marry. In June, Danielle and Nick tied the knot. Their wedding was shown on the season finale. Two days after Danielle's filing, co-stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, the only other married pair, released a joint statement saying they had called it quits and planned to divorce.
On his and Danielle's one-year anniversary this past June, Nick posted a selfie of the two on Instagram, writing, "One year ago today, on a much sunnier and hotter day in Chicago, Danielle and I said 'I do' in front of a bunch of family, friends, crew, and cameras. Crew and cameras followed us around for most of the day while we worked, got ready, and decided what we would say at the altar."
He continued, "While it's tough getting married under those circumstances, here we are a year later putting in the work to get to know each other and learn how to be partners for one another. All in real time. I'm proud of us."
Nick also added, "I wanted to share this one picture today because we took it at the end of our crazy wedding day after all the crew, cameras, and most friends and family went home. It's one of my favorites. It was just us. Happy anniversary and I love you."
Danielle commented, "Times alone with you are always the best. Such an amazing end to the day being able to celebrate together (and of course taking over touch tubes to play our song on repeat). Love you."
Danielle last shared a photo with her husband on Instagram on Aug. 1. In a post containing three pics, the two appear together at the recent Lollapalooza music festival with co-stars Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee as well as engaged Bachelor in Paradise season seven stars Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch.
Deepti commented on the post, "What a great weekend."
Also in July, Danielle talked to Us Weekly about the couple's plans to start a family. "I can't wait to have kids to embarrass the heck out of both Nick and them," she said. "However, we got married really quickly and so it's not anywhere in the [cards for] next two years. Maybe after that, but we really just wanna take the time to focus on one another."