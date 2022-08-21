Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Marries Tom Bernthal in Wyoming

Seven years after the death of her husband Dave Goldberg, Sheryl Sandberg tied the knot with fiancé Tom Bernthal. Keep reading to find out the special person who served as their co-officiant.

Jennifer Lopez wasn't the only bride walking down the aisle this weekend.

Sheryl Sandberg, who will be stepping down as the COO of Meta (formerly Facebook) in the fall, tied the knot with Tom Bernthal on Aug. 20 in Wyoming.

In an Instagram post, Sheryl, 52,  shared a snap of herself and her new husband in a woodsy setting with the caption, "MARRIED" with several red heart emojis.''

For the big day, the bride wore a cap-sleeve lace gown, while the groom wore a black suit and cowboy boots.

Tom, 50, shared the same shot on his own Instagram page, writing "After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren't sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we've merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true."

He later told People, "It is our wedding as the seven of us," referring to his three kids and Sheryl's son and a daughter—who all served as members of the bridal party.

Sheryl was previously married to Dave Goldberg, who died in 2015 at the age of 47 of an arrhythmia while on vacation in Mexico. 

Sheryl and Tom began dating in 2019. They were introduced by her brother-in-law Rob Goldberg, who according to People, served as co-officiant of their wedding. 

The couple got engaged in 2020. In a sweet nod to their blended family, Tom popped the question with a ring featuring five tiny hidden diamonds underneath.

"Engaged!!! @tom_bernthal, you are my everything," Sheryl wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a sweet black and white photo of the pair. "I could not love you more." 

The Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead author previously said she "could barely imagine dating again, much less getting married" after her late husband's death, but Rob "had a different idea."

"He just knew I had to meet you," Sheryl wrote in a love letter to Tom published by Good Housekeeping in 2021. "When I shook your hand for the first time, I had no clue that you would be the one to change my life."

She added, "Together, we have found a new path forward, one filled with so much gratitude and optimism." 

