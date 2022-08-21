Revisit Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Rosy Journey to Marriage

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married! As the newlyweds begin a new chapter together, take a look back at their journey to the altar.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have found their happily ever after.

The Modern Family alum and the Bachelor Nation star tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on Aug. 20. The nuptials came almost five years after the couple's very first kiss.

As Sarah recalled back in 2018 while celebrating the first anniversary of that relationship milestone, "You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away."

Since then, it's been quite the journey to the altar for the pair. After all, the duo—who first met when Wells slid into Sarah's DMs—had to postpone their wedding several times due to the pandemic. 

"As soon as we went into lockdown I was like, 'We're not getting married this year,'" the actress previously told E! News. "And Wells, the eternal optimist, was like, 'What are you talking about? This is only a couple weeks.' And I was like, 'Nah brah. We're not getting married this year, it's not happening.' He thought I was being negative. I was like, 'No, no, no. I'm just being realistic.'"

And after pushing their original wedding date of Aug. 8, 2020, to the following year, the pair had to reschedule once again when there was another surge in COVID-19 cases. Given that Sarah, a  transplant recipient, is immunocompromised, Wells explained they "have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age."

"If this thing continues and we're not able to do it, we'll do a courthouse," he joked at the time during a 2021 episode of the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast. "I'm really pushing for Vegas—powder blue suits, Elvis officiant."

And now, they're finally hitched! Scroll on for a closer look at their road to marriage.

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

Talk about stealing the show! The couple flaunted their love on the red carpet at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Instagram
Getting in the Halloween Spirit

Couples costume for the win! Hyland and Adams chose Queen inspired looks for Halloween.

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Hyland recalled her first date with her fiancé. She shared, "Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now... just engaged."

Instagram
Adorable Smooches

Perfect date nights are nothing new for this pair. "He surprised me with a picnic on the beach for our anniversary. #bachelordate dreams really do come true. I love you @wellsadams," Hyland, a longtime Bachelor fan, posted on Instagram.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX
Power Couple

The Modern Family actress took the stage at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards to sing "Meet At A Party" with Jordan McGraw and of course, her fiancé was on hand to see the performance.

Instagram
Flaunting Their Love

So cute! Hyland posted this sweet pic with the caption, "Back to engagement spam. My #mcm is my FIANCÉEEEEEEEE."

Instagram
Our Little Secret

It seems like these two managed to keep their engagement a secret for quite some time! Fans began speculating that they were engaged when they spotted a diamond-shaped shadow on her ring finger.

Instagram
Golden Hour

There's something so romantic about a sunlit boat ride.

Instagram
Family Matters

Fans knew things were getting really serious when the actress met Wells' mom. 

Instagram
Thinking of You

Both Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams shared a photo from one of their beach vacations in March 2019, because these two lovebirds can't stop thinking about each other.

Instagram
Snow Smooches

Clearly, Lake Tahoe is for lovers.

Instagram / Sarah Hyland
Forever Love

In honor of Valentine's Day in 2019, Hyland shared this kissing snap from one of her many trips with her main man over the years. "With you I feel like I'm on top of the world & I'll always catch you if you fall... no matter how high we climb. I love you to Pluto & back," she captioned the photo.

Instagram
Merry Christmas, Ya Bunny

The funny couple was inspired by A Christmas Story for their 2018 Christmas card.

Instagram / Wells Adams
Golden Hour

Adams whisked Hyland off to a tropical destination to celebrate her birthday in November 2018.

Instagram
Snow Cuddles

Baby it's cold outside, but Adams has his baby to keep him warm...even when it snows.

Instagram
The Taco to Your Belle

It's safe to say these two won Halloween with their "Taco Belle" couple costume. 

Instagram
All Dressed Up

The sweet duo loves to get dressed up, and they look pretty great when they do.

Instagram
New Year's Smooch

For International Kissing Day in July 2018, the ABC star posted a hot pic of the iconic duo sharing a kiss because they are just the cutest.

Instagram
Wild Summer Nights

Mexico wasn't ready for these two lovebirds.

Instagram
Star (fish) Struck

The adorable pair soaked up some sun and played with starfish while on vacation in Mexico in June 2018.

Instagram
City Hall Marches

In June 2018, the Wedding Year actress threw it back with a photo of the two from the 2017 Women's March writing, "Missing city hall marches with my partner in crime."

Instagram
Cutie Cuddles

The Modern Family actress' caption says it all in this heartfelt birthday post: "This picture was taken three days after three words were exchanged. My smile has only grown, my heart has only deepened, and my world has only gotten better ever since. @wellsadams? You are the most phenomenal man I have ever met and I am the luckiest woman in the world to have you by my side. Thank you for calling me baby even when I'm acting crazy. Happy Birthday Llama! Hey... #toplutoandback #myperson."

Instagram
Flannel Twins

The sweet duo posted matching photos of their flannel date night in May. The Bachelor in Paradise bartender wrote, "Actual photo of us on a date...kinda drunk...about to Postmates Taco Bell."

Instagram
Smiling Sweeties

This devoted couple can't stand spending too much time apart. The Manhattan-native posted a couple selfie on Instagram in April 2018 writing, "Missing my person" next to a heart emoji.

Instagram
Riding Off Into the Sunset

On Valentine's Day in 2018, Adams posted this photo of the two puckering up while on a trip to Ojai, California a year prior.

Instagram
Star Power

At the 2018 Golden Globes, the actress took part in the Time's Up movement with her boyfriend right by her side. "Very proud to be with a man that thinks it's sexy when a woman speaks her mind and stands up for herself. Which, in my opinion, is VERY sexy," she wrote.

Instagram
Central Park Wonderland

"The two things I love most. A Snowy Central Park. And lamp-posts..." the actress jokingly wrote about the winter snapshot with her reality star stud.

Instagram
Onesie Buddies

The Modern Family star spent a fun-filled Christmas in Nashville in 2017 with her beau's family. "Full of laughs, animal onesies, food, dance offs, fake teeth, the cutest kids in the world and @wellsadams' amazing family. Thank you for sharing such a special Christmas with me," the actress shared on Instagram.

Instagram
First Christmas Tree

The two went Christmas tree shopping together for the first time back in 2017 and they were so happy.

Instagram
Brunch Time

"Brunch. So. Hard," Adams wrote on Instagram in December 2017 with his lady.

