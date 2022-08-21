Sarah Hyland Marries Wells Adams During Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally made it down the aisle.

Nearly three years after the Bachelor Nation mainstay first proposed to the Modern Family star, a source confirms to E! News that the two got married on Aug. 20 during an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif.

Sarah's Modern Family co-star Sofía Vergara shared a glimpse into the festivities on Instagram, writing alongside a photobooth pic, "#sarahandwells wedding."

The pair—who met on social media after his time on Bachelor in Paradise—went public with their romance in the fall of 2017.

They announced they were engaged in July 2019 and celebrated with an intimate engagement party three months later. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sarah and Wells had to put their wedding plans on hold.

Despite the scheduling setbacks, the smitten couple kept positive attitudes, even celebrating their original date with a mock wedding photoshoot where Sarah donned a white lacy crop top and sunhat featuring a veil that read "Bride To Be."