Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married Again During Georgia Wedding Celebration

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating on the floor once again.

The couple cemented their status as husband and wife with a second wedding event on Aug 20. A source confirms to E! News that the duo tied the knot again in front of family and friends at the actor's estate in Georgia. "The ceremony is over," the insider tells E! News, "and it ended with a kiss."

Notable attendees—who all wore white—included Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith, actor Jason Mewes.

An insider previously noted to E! News that the weekend-long affair was planned by interior designer and event planner Colin Cowie, with lifestyle guru Jay Shetty presiding over the actual ceremony.

The weekend affair comes one month after Ben and Jennifer legally wed in Sin City. The duo said "I do" in a July 16 ceremony held in Las Vegas. The next day, Jennifer took to her "On The JLo" newsletter with details on her and Ben's special day, writing, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

Later in her message, she shared, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with."