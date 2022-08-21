This $7 5-in-1 Jar Opener Has 14,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It's So Easy To Use

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I live for some self-care. I don't get to indulge as much as I would like, but it's always so worth it when I do. That's why I was so bummed when I couldn't open a jar filled with my favorite body scrub. I tapped the lid, wrapped the top with a dishcloth, ran it under hot water, put it under the hair dryer, and nothing worked. I refused to throw out my beloved body scrub. I even considered breaking the jar in the sink just to get to the product. Before resorting to that desperate measure, I logged into my Amazon account and searched for a jar opener.

Instead of buying a new body scrub, I tried the Meyuewal 5-in-1 Jar Opener. Thankfully, this was just what I needed. After trying every trick in the book (i.e. on the internet) to open this jar, I finally had a solution. Even if you don't have my level of body scrub devotion, this is just a handy gadget for opening jars and cans. As a self-proclaimed pickle enthusiast who lives alone, this opener is a true essential for getting those jars open.

I'm not the only one who loves this $7 tool. It has 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 11 colors. The coolest thing about this opener is that you can use it on so many different jar sizes. Trust me, you need one of these.