This $7 5-in-1 Jar Opener Has 14,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It's So Easy To Use

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I live for some self-care. I don't get to indulge as much as I would like, but it's always so worth it when I do. That's why I was so bummed when I couldn't open a jar filled with my favorite body scrub. I tapped the lid, wrapped the top with a dishcloth, ran it under hot water, put it under the hair dryer, and nothing worked. I refused to throw out my beloved body scrub. I even considered breaking the jar in the sink just to get to the product. Before resorting to that desperate measure, I logged into my Amazon account and searched for a jar opener.
Instead of buying a new body scrub, I tried the Meyuewal 5-in-1 Jar Opener. Thankfully, this was just what I needed. After trying every trick in the book (i.e. on the internet) to open this jar, I finally had a solution. Even if you don't have my level of body scrub devotion, this is just a handy gadget for opening jars and cans. As a self-proclaimed pickle enthusiast who lives alone, this opener is a true essential for getting those jars open.
I'm not the only one who loves this $7 tool. It has 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 11 colors. The coolest thing about this opener is that you can use it on so many different jar sizes. Trust me, you need one of these.
Meyuewal 5-in-1 Jar Opener
This set includes a jar opener and a bottle opener. There are 11 colorways to choose from.
If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these customer reviews.
Meyuewal 5-in-1 Jar Opener Reviews
A shopper declared, "This thing is magic. It works on every bottle that we have from vitamin bottles to pop bottles, to miracle whip jars. You name it. Bought one for us and one for a family member who has Rheumatoid arthritis. They can now open jars etc without help. She nicknamed it her gator. We highly recommend this crazy thing."
Someone else explained, "I don't have very strong grip strength and have always struggled opening jars or jugs. This has been a lifesaver. Before I had to ask a neighbor to help me. With this, I can open anything myself! I have yet to find something I can't open with this."
Another person said, "I have one in my car and one in my kitchen. I have arthritis and this is the only tool that works great on all bottles and some size jars. I use it every day because it is easy to handle and is absolutely the best for opening those small top water bottles."
An Amazon customer reviewed, "My fingers get numb and it's hard for me to open jars. I usually have to get someone else to open them, but I'm sometimes home alone. I ordered this jar opener and now I'm able to open jars myself. It's great!"
"Over the years I started to suffer from RA. My hands would lock up and cramp really bad. Sometimes I'd have no grip strength and sometimes the simplest tasks were impossible. When I couldn't open jars or open a tin of cat food I knew I need these items. Now I can open anything with out much pain or hassle," a fan of the product explained.
A shopper wrote, "I'm not getting any younger and I injured my wrist playing hockey and it's never been quite the same. This thing is a life saver. Really takes the tension of my wrist and I appreciate that."
While you're shopping, check out these affordable fall decor finds from Target.