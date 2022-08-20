Gary Busey Charged With Sex Offenses at Monster-Mania Con

Gary Busey is facing sex crime charges stemming from alleged encounters with fans at a horror film convention in New Jersey.

The 78-year-old's reps had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

Police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, said in an Aug. 20 press release that Busey faces "sexual offense charges stemming from incidents" that allegedly occurred at the annual Monster-Mania Con hosted by the Doubletree Hotel. The actor, known for films such as The Buddy Holly Story, Point Break and Predator 2, was one of the event's celebrity guests.

The press release said that during the weekend of Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, officers responded to a "report of a sex offense" at the venue and that on Aug. 19, charged the actor with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of fourth-degree criminal attempted sexual contact and one count of harassment. Court records show the actor was issued the first three charges on Aug. 13.