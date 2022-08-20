Watch Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Share a Sweet Bonding Moment at Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Watch : See Selena Gomez's Message on Body Positivity

A sisterly serenade.

Selena Gomez just shared a glimpse into the most adorable girls' night out with her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey at a Olivia Rodriguez concert.

In the Aug. 19 TikTok, the Only Murders In The Buildings star, 30, is seen looking into the 9-year-old's eyes as they both sing along with the "Driver's License" singer, who toured North America and Europe earlier this year. In an extra tender moment, Selena—wearing a trendy purple bucket hat—touches her nose and then touches Gracie's before the two embrace in warm hug.

Just one month earlier, Jessica Simpson revealed that Selena took her 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell Johnson, to see her first concert—a show part of none other than Olivia's SOUR tour—while babysitting her.

The "Irresistible" singer explained that her family crossed paths with Selena after Maxwell became mutual friends with one of Selena's little sisters (Selena's mom Mandy Teefey shares Gracie with Brian Teefey, while Selena's dad Ricardo Joel Gomez shares Victoria Gomez, 8, with Sara Gomez.)