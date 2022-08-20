Watch Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Share a Sweet Bonding Moment at Olivia Rodrigo Concert

A sisterly serenade.
Selena Gomez just shared a glimpse into the most adorable girls' night out with her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey at a Olivia Rodriguez concert.
In the Aug. 19 TikTok, the Only Murders In The Buildings star, 30, is seen looking into the 9-year-old's eyes as they both sing along with the "Driver's License" singer, who toured North America and Europe earlier this year. In an extra tender moment, Selena—wearing a trendy purple bucket hat—touches her nose and then touches Gracie's before the two embrace in warm hug.
Just one month earlier, Jessica Simpson revealed that Selena took her 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell Johnson, to see her first concert—a show part of none other than Olivia's SOUR tour—while babysitting her.
The "Irresistible" singer explained that her family crossed paths with Selena after Maxwell became mutual friends with one of Selena's little sisters (Selena's mom Mandy Teefey shares Gracie with Brian Teefey, while Selena's dad Ricardo Joel Gomez shares Victoria Gomez, 8, with Sara Gomez.)
"So she went with Selena," Jessica noted in July on Instagram Live with Suneel Gupta. "She met a really good friend of Selena's little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert."
Jessica admitted that she "was sad" when her eldest daughter crossed this milestone off her list without her. Although Maxwell has seen her mom perform onstage with Willie Nelson, Jessica hoped that one of her own shows would be Maxwell's first official concert. "I always thought it was going to be me as her first concert," she said. "But she's 10 years old. She got to see a live show."
Nonetheless, she is thankful to both Olivia and Selena for giving Maxwell that experience. "Thank you Olivia Rodrigo for that show," she said. "And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter."
