Emma Watson Is All Smiles as She Holds Hands With Brandon Green on Italy Trip

Does Emma Watson have a new special man in her life?

Harry Potter's Hermione Granger was recently photographed in Venice, Italy, smiling and walking hand-in-hand with Brandon Green, the son of controversial British fashion tycoon and billionaire Sir Philip Green. The two were also seen boarding a water taxi.

The British actress, 32, wore a square-neck, cap-sleeve, smocked red and white patterned tea-length dress with a side slit, paired with flat black sandals. Brandon, 29, sported a navy T-shirt and light cobalt blue pants and a short ponytail.

The Beauty and the Beast star wore her hair in a short bob, partially tied back, and sunglasses on her head during the outing, which took place a day after she was revealed as the face of Prada's latest fragrance campaign in a promotional image of the actress sporting a pixie cut.

Emma and Brandon sparked romance rumors in September when they were first photographed together, walking after exiting a helicopter in London. Neither has commented on the nature of their relationship or any of their joint appearances.