Teen Mom Star Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Leah Messer GUSHES Over New BF

Leah Messer is ready to walk down the aisle again.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to share that she and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley are engaged.

"Two souls, one heart," she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 20, along with photos from the romantic beachside proposal. "It's official!!"

Following the big moment, Leah told People that Jaylan popped the question with a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry on Aug. 19 during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

"It feels amazing," she shared with the outlet. "I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else,"

Leah, 30, first rose to fame after her first pregnancy was documented on the MTV series. As cameras rolled, she welcomed twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, now 12, with then-boyfriend Corey Simms. The couple were married from 2010 to 2011. Leah was then married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015. They share 9-year-old daughter Adalynn Faith.