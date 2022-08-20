TikToker Ophelia Nichols Speaks Out After Suspect in Son's Murder Is Arrested

Watch : TikToker Ophelia Nichols' Son Killed in Shooting

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols says she's feeling "grateful, but not happy" that a suspect has been arrested in connection with her late son's murder.

Randon Lee was shot dead at a gas station in Prichard, Ala. last June, one day before his 19th birthday. On Aug. 18, the suspect, Reuben Gulley, 20, was arrested and jailed on a murder charge, Mobile County Sheriff's records show. According local Fox affiliate WALA-TV, he surrendered himself to police. A Mobile County District Attorney's office spokesperson told E! News the suspect is being held with no bond because he was on bond for drug cases at the time of the offense He has not retained an attorney and his arraignment is set for Aug. 23.

In an Aug. 19 TikTok video, Lee's mom said, "I'm getting 100 messages saying, 'You must be so happy right now.' And I am not. I am not happy."

She captioned her clip, "Grateful, but not happy."