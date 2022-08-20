Paris Jackson Showcases Chic Floral Style at Charity Gala With Prince Jackson

Watch : Paris Jackson Turns Heads in Boho-Chic Look at Paris Fashion Week

The King of Pop's daughter looked like a floral fashion queen as she hung out with her brother at a charity gala at the start of the weekend.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson, the children of the late Michael Jackson, attended the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 19. Paris wore a knee-length, sleeveless, zip-up, belted beige dress printed with pink blossoms. She paired the look with brown Dr. Martens and a matching purse.

On the red carpet, the 24-year-old model and her brother, 25, posed for photos while holding hands and laughing together. Inside the event, Prince posed for more pics with Cedric The Entertainer.

The Harold and Carole Pump Foundation works to "raise funds and create awareness for the treatment and cure of cancer."

While Paris, who is also a musician, and Prince occasionally make public appearances, their younger brother Bigi Jackson, 20, formerly nicknamed Blanket, typically stays away from the spotlight. He did, however, give a rare interview to Good Morning Britain last year, in which he toured a room filled with his dad's memorabilia and reflected on the performer's legacy.