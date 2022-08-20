Steve Madden Extra 40% Off Clearance Sale: Score $130 Boots for $36, $15 Slides & More Can't-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're itching to shop this weekend, you're in luck! There are so many big sales happening right now from Athleta's Summer Send-Off Event with deals on activewear and more up to 60% off to Good American's End of Summer Sale with prices starting at $30. Then of course, there are all the amazing pre-Labor Day sales and deals you can shop right now. While every single one of those sales are worth checking out, we've got one you really don't want to miss.

Steven Madden is holding a huge clearance sale where you can take an extra 40% off sale styles using the code WANT. It's an amazing sale with seriously incredible deals on shoes, clothing, bags and more. Whether you're looking to stock up on cute new sandals or you're ready for boots season, Steve Madden's extra 40% off sale on sale is sure to have something you love at a price that works for your budget.

In fact, there are so many budget-friendly deals right now. We're talking sandals starting at $15 and boots for just $30. We even found a pair of shopper-fave over-the-knee boots, originally $130, for just $36.

Be sure to check out Steve Madden today to see what kinds of styles they have for you. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals, check those out below.