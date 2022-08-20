Athleta 60% Off Summer Send-Off Event: Score Incredible Under $25 Deals on Bras, Shorts, Leggings & More

Athleta wants to help you say goodbye to summer with their Summer Send-Off Event where you can save up to 60% off shorts, leggings, tank tops, hoodies and more. Prices start at $4.

By Kristine Fellizar Aug 20, 2022 12:00 PMTags
As much as we hate to see summer end, we can't help but feel super excited at all the end-of-season sales happening right now. If you could use new activewear or cozy loungewear for fall, we've got a sale you definitely don't want to miss.

Athleta is holding their Summer Send-Off Sale Event where you can find deals up to 60% off. There are over 1,000 items included in the sale from dresses and rompers to tank tops and t-shirts, sports bras, leggings and more. If you've got some end of summer plans at the beach, it's a great time to shop swimwear as swim styles are an extra 20% off

The Athleta Summer Send-Off Sale is one worth checking out considering regular priced items can range from $50-$150. But during the sale, you can find deals like these $54 wide leg sleep pants for $17 or these $89 leggings for $25. In fact, there are so many budget-friendly deals for $25 or less!

Be sure to check out the Athleta Summer Send-Off Sale Event today.

Athleta Summer Send-Off Sale

For a limited time only, you can score deals up to 60% off at Athleta during their huge Summer Send-Off Sale. There are over 1,000 items currently included in the sale for both women and girls. Sizes range from XXS to 3X, in regular, tall and petite sizes. It's the perfect time to stock up on quality activewear and loungewear!

Athleta

