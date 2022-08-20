Jennifer Lopez Visits Hospital With Ben Affleck and His Mom Ahead of Wedding Weekend

It looks like there's been a slight detour in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding festivities.
On Aug. 19, the couple were seen accompanying Ben's mother, Chris Anne Boldt, at a local hospital in Savannah, Ga. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Jennifer walked alongside her husband as the Oscar winner's mom was being pushed in a wheelchair by a medical worker.
Pictures taken from earlier in the day also showed an ambulance arriving and leaving the venue where J.Lo and Ben's wedding celebration is to be held this weekend.
A source previously told E! News that the "Marry Me" singer and the Tender Bar actor, who tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony last month, have been hard at work "putting the final touches on everything" as they prepare to celebrate their recent marriage with friends and family at a lavish bash in Georgia.
A second insider noted that the weekend-long affair is being planned by interior designer and event planner Colin Cowie, with lifestyle guru Jay Shetty presiding over the actual ceremony.
As for the guest list, it's likely that J.Lo's close friend Leah Remini and Ben's BFF Matt Damon will be amongst those to fête the newlyweds.
Their children—Jennifer's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben's kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex Jennifer Garner—are also expected to be in attendance as they were recently seen shopping a local antiques mall together.
"The family looked calm and happy," an eyewitness told E! News of their low-key family outing, adding that they were nothing short of "just normal folks mixing in the town."
E! News reached out to Jennifer and Ben's reps for comment but has not heard back.