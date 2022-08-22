Your Favorite Love Is Blind Couples Are Back in New Love Is Blind: After the Altar Teaser

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing

Is love really blind once the cameras stop rolling?

That's what Love Is Blind: After the Altar, a spin-off of the Netflix's hit dating series, is trying to figure out. In a first look at the new season of After the Altar, the season two cast reunites to give updates on the good, the bad and the ugly of their love lives since the series' finale six months ago.

And though there was plenty of love to go around during their time in the pods, it seems reality came into focus for many of these couples after production ended. Take Iyanna and Jarette: The latter admits in the teaser, "Marriage is not easy."

"If anybody tries to tell you it is," Jarette continues, "it's a lie."

The couple has since announced their split, noting in a Aug.17 Instagram post, "Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."