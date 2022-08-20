Love Island USA: A Look Back at Courtney Boerner's Best Style Moments From Season 4

Courtney Boerner brought her sultry style to the Love Island villa. Shop her most memorable outfits from the Peacock show.

Love Island Fashion- CourtneyPeacock/ Love Island

Courtney Boerner has been serving up great fashions since the first day she stepped into the villa on Love Island USA. Throughout Season 4, the viewers at home have enjoyed the drama, friendships, and the fashion. There are so many outfit changes during each episode and the Courtney has delivered great looks in every single scene. If you watch reality TV shows wondering where the cast shopped for their clothes, you're in the right place because we've been keeping track of everything all season long.

You're not the only one who has loved Courtney's outfits throughout the season. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including dresses, swimsuits, pajamas, sunglasses, and beauty products

Love Island USA: Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Season 4... So Far

Courtney's Beauty Products From Love Island USA

Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Complexion-Inspired Eye Shadow Palette

Courtney used the Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped eyeshadow palette with pink and brown hues to get ready. This set has 16 shades with matte, metallic, and sparkle finishes.

If you buy this palette from HSN it comes with an application brush.

$52
Ulta
$52
Sephora
$52
HSN

MadHolly 8 Pieces No Bend Hair Clips

Courtney kept her hair out of the way while she applied her makeup with these no-bend, crease-free hair clips. These hair clips have 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$6
Amazon

Courtney's Outfits From Love Island USA

White Fox Boutique Your Peace Midi Dress Chocolate

This cut-out, strapless dress is perfect for a night out. You'll turn heads anywhere you go in this one. You can also get this dress in blue or black.

$60
White Fox Boutique

Shein Open Stitch Halter Cover Up

Courtney wore this crochet maxi to the recoupling, but it also works as a bathing suit cover-up.

$15
Shein

Courtney's Pajamas From Love Island USA

Roselux Women's Sexy Deep V Neck Bodysuit

Courtney's long-sleeve onesie is equal parts adorable and sexy. This one from Amazon looks super similar. It comes in 48 colors and it has 5-star Amazon reviews. These PJ's have 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23-$25
Amazon

SheIn Women's 3 Sets

Courtney has worn some cute silky cropped top pajama sets this season. If you want to channel her style, this set includes three pairs of pajamas in different colors.

$37-$40
Amazon

Courtney's Swimsuits From Love Island USA

PrettyLittleThing Triangle Bikini Top and High Leg String Side Bikini Bottoms

If you love all things pink this hot pink swimsuit is for you. You can also get this style in additional colors as well.

$25
$17
Top- PLT
$20
$14
Bottom-

PrettyLittleThing Brown Tiger Adjustable String Tie Padded Triangle Bikini Top and Brown Tiger Adjustable String Tie Bikini Bottoms

Courtney was the third person to rock this tiger-print suit in the villa. The top and bottom are both available in many additional colors.

$25
$17
Top- PLT
$17
$12
Bottom- PLT

Kulani Kinis Island Romance Triangle Bikini Top in Pink Multi and Tie Side Bikini Bottom

Bring paradise everywhere you go with this tropical floral print string bikini. 

$50
$26
Top- ASOS
$50
$17
Bottom- ASOS

Beach Riot Eva Top and Emmy Bottoms in Electric Beach Colorblock

This colorblock swimsuit stands out with its bold neon colors. This is another one of those swimsuits that could easily pass for clothing. This top would look cute with your favorite jeans or a mini skirt, for sure. Or you can pair it with the matching leggings or biker shorts.

Get this top from Beach Riot or Carbon38. The Emmy bikini bottoms are available at Beach Riot.

$98
Top- Beach Riot
$98
$83
Top-Carbon38
$98
Bottom-Carbon38

Frankies Bikinis Harmony Terry Bralette Bikini Top and Terry Thong Bikini Bottom

This bralette style bikini top has adjustable straps and a tie at the back. Courtney pair this top with a thong bikini bottom, which is no longer available in blue, but it's on sale in pink.

$90
$45
Top
$80
$40
Bottom

Courtney's Sunglasses From Love Island USA

Quay Australia Glow Up Sunglasses

These oversized butterfly-style frames are giving Y2K vibes. This tortoise color goes with everything, but if you want to go for a brighter option, these shades also come in a purple and blue ombre gradient.

$65
Quay
$65
Nordstrom
$65
Dillard's

While you're shopping, check out Mady McLanahan's best looks from Love Island USA, including swimsuits, sunglasses, and dresses.

