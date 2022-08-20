Love Island USA: A Look Back at Courtney Boerner's Best Style Moments From Season 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Courtney Boerner has been serving up great fashions since the first day she stepped into the villa on Love Island USA. Throughout Season 4, the viewers at home have enjoyed the drama, friendships, and the fashion. There are so many outfit changes during each episode and the Courtney has delivered great looks in every single scene. If you watch reality TV shows wondering where the cast shopped for their clothes, you're in the right place because we've been keeping track of everything all season long.
You're not the only one who has loved Courtney's outfits throughout the season. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including dresses, swimsuits, pajamas, sunglasses, and beauty products.
Courtney's Beauty Products From Love Island USA
Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Complexion-Inspired Eye Shadow Palette
Courtney used the Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped eyeshadow palette with pink and brown hues to get ready. This set has 16 shades with matte, metallic, and sparkle finishes.
If you buy this palette from HSN it comes with an application brush.
MadHolly 8 Pieces No Bend Hair Clips
Courtney kept her hair out of the way while she applied her makeup with these no-bend, crease-free hair clips. These hair clips have 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Courtney's Outfits From Love Island USA
White Fox Boutique Your Peace Midi Dress Chocolate
This cut-out, strapless dress is perfect for a night out. You'll turn heads anywhere you go in this one. You can also get this dress in blue or black.
Shein Open Stitch Halter Cover Up
Courtney wore this crochet maxi to the recoupling, but it also works as a bathing suit cover-up.
Courtney's Pajamas From Love Island USA
Roselux Women's Sexy Deep V Neck Bodysuit
Courtney's long-sleeve onesie is equal parts adorable and sexy. This one from Amazon looks super similar. It comes in 48 colors and it has 5-star Amazon reviews. These PJ's have 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SheIn Women's 3 Sets
Courtney has worn some cute silky cropped top pajama sets this season. If you want to channel her style, this set includes three pairs of pajamas in different colors.
Courtney's Swimsuits From Love Island USA
Beach Riot Eva Top and Emmy Bottoms in Electric Beach Colorblock
This colorblock swimsuit stands out with its bold neon colors. This is another one of those swimsuits that could easily pass for clothing. This top would look cute with your favorite jeans or a mini skirt, for sure. Or you can pair it with the matching leggings or biker shorts.
Get this top from Beach Riot or Carbon38. The Emmy bikini bottoms are available at Beach Riot.
Courtney's Sunglasses From Love Island USA
Quay Australia Glow Up Sunglasses
These oversized butterfly-style frames are giving Y2K vibes. This tortoise color goes with everything, but if you want to go for a brighter option, these shades also come in a purple and blue ombre gradient.
While you're shopping, check out Mady McLanahan's best looks from Love Island USA, including swimsuits, sunglasses, and dresses.
Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)