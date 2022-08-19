See Inside Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded Malibu Party With the Kardashians to Celebrate 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner honored her 818 Tequila brand with not one, but two star-studded events this week. See who stepped out to shoot their support.

Raise a glass to Kendall Jenner's fabulous events.

The supermodel has been busy throwing back-to-back parties in honor of her alcohol brand, 818 Tequila. On Aug. 17, the 26-year-old toasted her investors at a nighttime event in Beverly Hills, Calif. Those on the star-studded guest list included Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more.

The family affair proved to be a stylish outing—though it wasn't the only 818 event members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had on their agenda this week.

Kendall also hosted her second annual 818 party at Little Beach House Malibu on Aug. 18. The soirée was in honor of the launch of Eight Reserve by 818, an ultra-premium Añejo, so it made sense that Kendall threw an uber-luxe bash complete with a life-size statue of its bottle. Guests such as Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Caitlyn Jenner celebrated the launch by being amongst the first to try the Eight Reserve.

Scroll on to see some of the stylish guests who rang in 818 Tequila at Kendall's events.

BACKGRID
Family Affair

On Aug. 17, Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of the Eight Reserve by 818 with a nighttime bash in Beverly Hills, Calif. In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, her family was on hand to support her latest endeavor, including Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

BACKGRID
All Dress Up

For the occasion, Kendall rocked a long green dress with black heels.

BACKGRID
Denim Diva

Kylie Jenner channeled some Y2K vibes in head-to-toe denim.

BACKGRID
Date Night

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble also stepped out to show their support.

BACKGRID
Star-Studded Crowd

Other attendees at the event included James Corden.

BACKGRID
Party People

Jennifer Meyer was also spotted in the crowd.

Sophie Sahara
Two-Day Event

But the festivities didn't stop there! On Aug. 18, Kendall threw another bash in Malibu, Calif., to celebrate Eight Reserve by 818.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Guest List

The guest list included the likes of friends Hailey and Justin Bieber, Harry Hudson, Fai Khadra and Zack Bia.

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Friends and Family

Caitlyn Jenner was seen arriving in style.

Sophie Sahara
Mingling

Inside the event, Khloe and Kim mingled with guests and took photos with Kris and Corey.

Sophie Sahara
Picture Perfect

Meanwhile, Kendall also posed for snaps.

Sophie Sahara
818

Guests were treated to light bites and custom 818 cocktails, as well as a photo op with a larger-than-life creation of the Eight Reserve bottle. 

