Scott Disick Steps Out With Mystery Woman for Malibu Date Night

Scott Disick is enjoying some time by the beach before summer is over.

The Talentless founder was spotted leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., with a mystery brunette on Aug 16. For the outing, Scott wore a white and green windbreaker, black shirt and camo pants. The reality TV star paired his casual fit with brown baseball cap and white sneakers. As for his dinner companion, she kept it sleek and simple with a little black dress and a pair of strappy black heels.

The two were seen getting into Scott's gray Ferrari before zooming away for the evening.

Scott has been keeping a relatively low-profile since his ex Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker in a lavish Italian ceremony on May 22.