Scott Disick Steps Out With Mystery Woman for Malibu Date Night

Scott Disick was spotted grabbing dinner with a mystery brunette at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. See photos from their night out.

Scott Disick is enjoying some time by the beach before summer is over.

The Talentless founder was spotted leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., with a mystery brunette on Aug 16. For the outing, Scott wore a white and green windbreaker, black shirt and camo pants. The reality TV star paired his casual fit with brown baseball cap and white sneakers. As for his dinner companion, she kept it sleek and simple with a little black dress and a pair of strappy black heels. 

The two were seen getting into Scott's gray Ferrari before zooming away for the evening.

Scott has been keeping a relatively low-profile since his ex Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker in a lavish Italian ceremony on May 22

Last month, Scott was spotted enjoying a day out on the water with multiple models—including Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington—while at a yacht party in Miami.  

In photos from the festivities, Scott appeared to go for a cool and casual look in a black Prada fit and sunglasses.

A source recently told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wanted "to be single and live freely" following his split with Rebecca Donaldson, who he dated for two months before breaking up in June.

"Although they had a short-lived romance, it was definitely serious," the source said. "He enjoyed his time with her but realized he is not in a place to seriously date right now."

Before their split, the two had made their red carpet debut as a couple at The Kardashians premiere in April.

 

