Season 19 Of Grey’s Anatomy Is Almost Here: Find Out Who’s Scrubbing Back In

Some familiar faces are scrubbing back in for season 19 of Grey's Anatomy.
On Aug. 18, ABC shared its returning cast for the long-running medical drama's upcoming season, and while the dramatic season 18 finale appeared to set up some departures, a whole lot of fan-favorites are back.
In May, the finale ended on a cliffhanger for Owen (Kevin McKidd) and his wife Teddy (Kim Raver), who were on the run from the law, leaving the country on a plane with their kids.
Looks like they got a return ticket back to Seattle, as McKidd and Raver are returning to the series, as are two of the remaining original cast members Chandra Wilson (who plays Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. who is Richard Webber. Their characters' fates at Grey Sloan Memorial were up in the air after the teaching program was shut down.
In addition, lovebirds Maggie (Kelly McCreary) Winston (Anthony Hill) will be back as well as Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Jo (Camilla Luddington), Link (Chris Carmack) and Jake Borelli (Levi).
However, not everyone's season 19 status is so cut and dry. Nick (Scott Speedman), who ended season 18 on a sour note after a falling out with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), will go from a series regular to recurring status. But that's not too much of a surprise considering Pompeo will appear in a "limited capacity" next season. The finale ended with him walking out after Meredith told him that he should go back to Minnesota, leaving yet another one of the finale's many cliffhangers.
The returning Grey's vets also join a slew of new additions with five new residents including Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda, Harry Shum Jr., who will play Daniel "Blue" Kwan, and Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffin.
Grey's fans don't have to hang on too much longer because the 19th season of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.