Which Vanderpump Rules Cast Members Are Invited to Scheana Shay's Wedding? She Says…

Watch : Scheana Shay Says Wedding With Brock Is "Everything That We Want"

Scheana Shay's wedding is certainly going to be a Bravo affair.

Before she says "I do" to fiancé Brock Davies in Mexico this month, the reality star revealed which of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars—past and present—will be joining them for their special day, whether in the audience or at the altar.

Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix are among the latter, serving as bridesmaids, Scheana revealed on the August 19 episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. "There are no former bridesmaids, cast member bridesmaids," she added, "however, there will be some in attendance."

Scheana didn't reveal which Vanderpump Rules alums made the guest list except for Max Boyens. As for Brock's groomsmen, he revealed that "Tom and Tom"—Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval—will be joining him at the altar.

There's plenty of Bravo stars who won't be in attendance, though—including Scheana's ex, Rob Valletta. A fans asked if her season six beau was invited, but she and Brock promptly responded with a hard "no."