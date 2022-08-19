John Corbett Reportedly Returning as Aidan For ...And Just Like That Season 2

Watch : "And Just Like That" Fashion Secrets REVEALED

This is not a drill, Sex and the City fans—Aidan might be back.

John Corbett, who played Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) opposites attract boyfriend Aidan Shaw for two seasons of the HBO series, will appear on season two of the HBO Max reboot ...And Just Like That, according to Deadline.

While the report remains speculative, the outlet says Corbett "is set for a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two.

When viewers last saw Aidan, he and Carrie ran into each other and shared a kiss—though Aidan was married and Carrie was dating Mr. Big (Chris Noth)—in 2010's Sex and the City 2. If you've chosen to block that from your memory, we understand.

Prior to that encounter, Carrie broke off her engagement to Aidan near the end of Sex and the City's fourth season. Though, Carrie did run into Aidan during season six, where he informed her he was happily married and had a son.

Given Mr. Big's death in season one of ...And Just Like That and the fact that we haven't seen Aidan in over a decade, perhaps it's time for a rekindling.