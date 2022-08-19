Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Get Brutally Honest About Their Divorce

Watch : Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are doing divorce differently.

The Tom Tom co-owner joined his ex on the Aug. 19 episode of her podcast You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney, which comes during a particularly strange time for the former couple, as they're closing the sale on the home they used to share during the week that would've marked their sixth wedding anniversary.

As Katie put it, "I feel like I would be remiss to not acknowledge our anniversary this year because we are still technically married until later this year."

"Best wedding ever," Tom added. "My favorite wedding, objectively, and I've been to a lot. It was magical. [I] might go back and watch the episode—not drunk though, then I'll be a sad sack."

Should he, it would be the first time he's watched the special Vanderpump Rules episode in full. "I've seen like 40 percent of it," Tom admitted. "I like the way it's preserved perfectly in my mind and I don't want to tarnish it."