Find Out Who Elijah Wood Will Play in Season 2 of Yellowjackets

Elijah Wood is on the case!

The Lord of the Rings alum has been cast in a season-long arc on the second season of Showtime's buzzy drama Yellowjackets.

Elijah will play "Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective," according to the network, "who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."

In season one, the older version of Misty found herself in trouble at every turn—helping Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) dispose of a body, holding a woman captive in her basement and later poisoning her cigarettes, and withholding medication from an elderly patient who later died of a stroke. You know, nothing major!

Misty was also a self-described member of the citizen detective community, which is where Walter will come into play.

Yellowjackets marks a reunion for Elijah and Christina, who starred together in 1997's The Ice Storm. In the movie, the two played teenage neighbors who eventually shared a kiss at the bottom of a pool.

"It was like two people that didn't know what they're doing sticking their tongues as far down their throats as possible," Elijah told Chris Hardwick in 2017. "So that was pretty awkward."

Nothing like second chances!