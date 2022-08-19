Ariana Grande's Winged Eyeliner Technique Is So Relatable

Ariana Grande's cat-eye technique is just like magic.
The pop star has had a signature beauty look ever since she skyrocketed to fame. And even though Ariana has experimented with bold hair and makeup over the years, she has always gone back to her famous high ponytail, dramatic winged liner and deep rose colored lips.
On Aug. 18, Ariana finally revealed the secret to her cat-eye in a TikTok tutorial that she captioned, "performing my 'signature eyeliner technique.'" The two-minute video showcased the star's humor and beauty skills—even if she admitted she was "scared" to create her sharp wing on camera.
"'Ello there team. UK. Selfridges flight crew. 'Ello. I've been asked to demonstrate my eyeliner technique," the 29-year-old began her tutorial. "They told me that it might be nice if I did an accent while I made this video...So here I am, butchering this accent. I'm so sorry."
"I don't know if it's a good technique," the R.E.M. Beauty founder confessed, "I didn't promise that, but I said that I'd do it."
But before diving into her makeup hack, Ariana addressed the elephant in the room, pointing out that she wasn't wearing her wedding ring because it was getting it cleaned.
"I'm not getting a divorce," she said, playfully adding, "Before you start, don't."
Getting back to the purpose of the video, Ariana took a deep breath, grabbed her liquid eyeliner and aptly stated, "I'm just gonna wing it."
To get the line she's known for, the "thank u, next" singer gently tugged the skin below her brow bone.
"I know I'm not supposed to yank, I won't," she reassured. "Just for now."
In one effortless motion, she flicked her wrist and precisely drew her wing first. Next, she filled in the lash line to conceal the glue from her false lashes and thickened up the wing with another coat. As for her technique? She used the edges of her long nails to clean up any smudges or imperfections so the cat-eye would appear extra sharp.
@arianagrande performing my “signature eyeliner technique” with @r.e.m. beauty for @selfridgesbeauty ? original sound - arianagrande
"Bloody hell," she gushed. "It's perfect."
However, Ariana joked that both of her wings looked nothing alike. They were more like cousins than sisters, as she quipped, "Whoa, different vibe on this one. Buckle up, we went somewhere."
She added a relatable conclusion to her tutorial, saying, "It went well once."
Yup, we've all been there!