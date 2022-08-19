Amazon Early Labor Day Discounts 2022: Shop These Can't-Miss Deals Starting at Just $6

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon is our go-to for.... well, just about everything, if we are being honest. From the large selection to the the great prices to the fast shipping, we just have so many reasons to get our shop on. And here's another: Labor Day Weekend savings. You can score some incredible bargains on beauty, home, fashion, and fitness items at Amazon. Yes, even before the holiday weekend begins.

If you're in the mood to shop, just head on over to Amazon to get these Labor Day Weekend 2022 discounts. You can get a shiatsu foot massager for $60, save $40 on a Ninja Pressure Cooker, and score 16 makeup brushes for only $6. Those are just some of the can't-miss deals. Here are some more standout finds.