Amazon Early Labor Day Discounts 2022: Shop These Can't-Miss Deals Starting at Just $6

Amazon is our go-to for.... well, just about everything, if we are being honest. From the large selection to the the great prices to the fast shipping, we just have so many reasons to get our shop on. And here's another: Labor Day Weekend savings. You can score some incredible bargains on beauty, home, fashion, and fitness items at Amazon. Yes, even before the holiday weekend begins.
If you're in the mood to shop, just head on over to Amazon to get these Labor Day Weekend 2022 discounts. You can get a shiatsu foot massager for $60, save $40 on a Ninja Pressure Cooker, and score 16 makeup brushes for only $6. Those are just some of the can't-miss deals. Here are some more standout finds.
Labor Day Self-Care and Fitness Deals
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
This is the indulgence that your tired feet need. This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. This is what you need to relax and unwind after a long day on your feet or a tough workout.
Amazon has this in three colorways and the massager has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GYMB Resistance Band Set- Non Slip Cloth Exercise Bands
If you're already squatting and doing pushups, maximize your time by wearing some resistance bands. These are great because of the material. They don't bunch up and fold over like the rubber ones. These sets come in two color combinations and it has 24,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TheraGun Elite
The TheraGun Elite releases muscle tension, alleviates soreness, accelerates muscle warm up, soothes pain, and it's actually pretty quiet.
Giotto Large 1 Gallon/128oz (When Full) Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw
We all know that drinking water is important, but if you have trouble remembering to get in all your sips every day, a motivational water bottle is a great purchase. This one has encouraging phrases and time markers to help you logically space out your water consumption. Amazon has this bottle in 14 colorways. This bottle has 24,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mo Cuishle Neck Massager
Loop your arms through the scraps of this neck massager and it will feel like you have a personal masseuse on hand massaging your neck and shoulders. You don't have to keep perfectly still for it to work either. You can move around or keep typing on your computer (i.e. this is perfect for that work-from-home life). It has three different speeds and 8 different deep-kneading nodes, so you can find the perfect combination to release some stress and achieve relaxation.
This massager has 10,100+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. One customer shared, "I bought this as I am in the IT field and love to game a lot. I love this massager. I will save lots of money on massages because this massager worked better than any massage therapist I've been too. I am so happy with this item and I am buying another for my wife."
Another gushed, "I love this massager. I love it so much I bought one for my sister and my cousin. My mom also bought one for herself. I have bought other massagers but they just didn't live up to what they claimed. This one actually does! My sister was in a car accident and it has helped her through recovery. I have had pain in my sciatic, leg, lower back, and pelvic area from injury and this has helped tremendously. Love the heat option. I love the versatility and that I have full control for guidance. It is NOT just for your back and shoulders."
Labor Day Home Deals
Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer that Steams, Slow Cooks, Sears, Sautés, & More
If you want to step up your cooking game, but you're limited with the counterspace, you need the Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. You can do so much with this one device, including steaming, slow cooking, broiling, frying, and slow cooking. There are so many healthy recipes you can try that are easy to make.
This is a great device with 27,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Warmer & Sterilizer
This is something everyone needs in the kitchen. It's one device that does nine different tasks. The Instant Pot Duo Plus has 40,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Fleece Throw Blankets
Fall is coming up, which is the perfect time to get cozy. This fleece blanket is incredibly soft and there are more than 28 colors to choose from in a few different sizes. Of course, this plush blanket is soft and comfortable, but it can also be used as a chic decorative accent on your couch, chair or ottoman.
And, in case you were wondering, this is not like other blankets. It has 103,900+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love this blanket and have bought multiple. That's a lot of five-star reviews. See what the hype is all about and just click "add to cart." Luxurious linens do not have to be expensive. Trust us. You won't regret this purchase.
Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer, Handheld Garment Steamer Clothing Iron 240ml Big Capacity Upgraded Version
You can put together the cutest outfit in the world, but if it's all wrinkled, what's the point? We all need a reliable, easy-to-use steamer in our lives, especially when we travel. Pulling a wrinkled outfit from your suitcase is not the best start to a vacation. This steamer has 53,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Labor Day Beauty Deals
Bestope Makeup Brush Set- 16 Pieces
I know what you're thinking: "this deal is too good to be true." Believe it or not you actually can get a 16-piece brush set that's high quality at this price point. This set has five kabuki brushes and 11 precision brushes. You'll have everything you need for a natural-looking, even makeup application. The brushes have cruelty-free synthetic fibers that are incredible soft and perfect to apply liquid, powder, and cream makeup.
This set has 4,900+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, with one writing, "These brushes are awesome! So high quality and the price is great. Includes pretty much every brush you would need to do your make up! Such a great buy!" Another gushed, "Love Love love these! I've bought expensive brushes before and these were comparable. I was expecting hard rough bristles but these were the complete opposite! Super soft and my foundation and powder looked better than when I did my makeup [with] my other brushes. One of those cost more than this set! I love how u get all the different kinds including the fan brush. Great quality and I would totally recommend."
Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron
A good curling iron doesn't have to be super expensive. This one is on sale and it's great to create long-lasting curls and waves. It has 30 heat settings and it has damage protection and frizz control properties, according to the brand.
This curler has 45,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Artnaturals Natural Organic Lip Balm Beeswax- Chapstick for Dry, Chapped & Cracked Lips - Lip Repair with Aloe Vera, Coconut, Castor & Jojoba Oil (Set of 6)
Are you one of those people who can never find your chapstick when you need it? You need to get a multi-pack and put one in each of your bags. This set six lip balms with hydrating ingredients.
This set has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This bestselling $7 concealer has 106,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's great for concealing, color correcting, and contouring. You can do so much with this super affordable, top-rated concealer.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 186,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Don't you just love that feeling of walking out of the hair salon after a blowout? You can feel like that every day with the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush. You can use this innovative device to dry your hair and style it at the same time. It's an efficient time-saver and a highly beloved product with 333,500+ five-star Amazon reviews. It's available in teal, black, pink, purple, red, and rainbow.
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total
No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth.
These disposable toothbrushes have 18,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Labor Day Fashion Deals
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
If you're looking for a great sports bra for your upcoming workouts, just head to Amazon.The Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra is soft and comfortable to wear for yoga, exercise, and just chilling around the house. The pads are removable too. This bra combines fashion, function, and performance. No wonder it has 37,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You need to see how great it is for yourself.
There are 28 colors to choose from.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers. They're available in eight different colors and they have 22,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Fengbay 2 Pack High Waist Tummy Control Yoga Leggings
These leggings have two outside pockets, an inside pocket, and they're made from durable fabric with a four-way stretch. These leggings are top notch, especially at this price. They come in a set with two pairs. These stand out from your standard leggings, with 28,200+ five-star Amazon reviews from satisfied shoppers.
Merokeety Women's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater Open Front Cardigan
Sweater weather will be here before you know it. At this price, you might as well add more than one of these cozy cardigans to your cart. There are 28 colors to choose from. This is the layering piece that you need to complete your fall looks. It's soft, flattering, relaxed, and your next go-to sweater. These sweaters have 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Meetsun Polarized Sunglasses
Instantly increase glamour with a great pair of sunglasses. They come in 29 colors and they have 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cosonsen Dress Deep V-neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dresses
You're going to want this dress in every color. There are 35, by the way. The tie at the waist is oh-so-flattering on all body types. This dress has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll up Hat Belt Buckle Fedora Beach Sun Hat UPF50+
Protect your face from the sun and hide a bad hair day with this California-chic straw fedora. There are 22 fashionable colors to choose from.
These hats have 22,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper
If you want to smooth, support, and sculpt your look, get these shorts to wear underneath your favorite outfits. There are five colors to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 4X. This machine-washable shapewear gets the job done, without constricting your movements or falling down
These shorts have 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bronax Extremely Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers
These slides look designer, but they are actually super affordable. You will want to live in these incredibly comfortable slides.
There are 15 colorways to choose from. These have 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Labor Day Travel Deals
Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack
Keep your drinks cold and go hands free with this insulated cooler backpack. It comes in many colors and it can hold 25 cans.
This bag has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag With Hanging Hook, Water-resistant Makeup Cosmetic Bag Travel Organizer for Accessories, Shampoo, Full Sized Container, Toiletries
Get organized for your upcoming summer trips. This hanging cosmetic case has so many compartments for all of your getting ready essentials.
It comes in 2 sizes and 6 colors with 28,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more great beauty buys, check out this 50% off deal on the TikTok-famous Tan-Luxe Tanning Drops.