Why Heather Dubrow "Won't Let" Her Botched Husband Terry Retire From Plastic Surgery

Watch : Why Heather Dubrow "Won't Let" Dr. Terry Dubrow Retire

Dr. Terry Dubrow's life in plastic (surgery) is so fantastic that Heather Dubrow never wants him to stop.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently revealed that she has no intentions of letting her Botched co-host hubby quit the plastic surgery game any time soon.

"See, I won't let Terry retire," Heather told her guest, comedian Ms. Pat, on the August 19 episode of her Heather Dubrow's World podcast. "He's a surgeon. He's gonna die with a scalpel. He's gonna keel over one day."

While she has nothing but love for her longtime partner—with whom she tied the knot with in 1999—Heather certainly enjoys her alone time, as she joked, "He can't retire. He cannot be home. That's not gonna be a thing."

Luckily, Terry won't be leaving the operating room anytime soon, as Botched was renewed for an eighth season on E! in July. Teasing the upcoming season in an Instagram post on July 20, Terry's co-star, Dr. Paul Nassif, said, "Gonna have great new patients, incredible surgeries and a lot more bromance."