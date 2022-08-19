Why Heather Dubrow "Won't Let" Her Botched Husband Terry Retire From Plastic Surgery

In a recent podcast interview, Heather Dubrow revealed why she doesn't want her husband, Botched doc Terry Dubrow, to quit plastic surgery any time soon.

By Paige Strout Aug 19, 2022 4:47 PMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesBravoCouplesShowsCelebritiesTerry DubrowBotchedPodcastsNBCUHeather Dubrow
Watch: Why Heather Dubrow "Won't Let" Dr. Terry Dubrow Retire

Dr. Terry Dubrow's life in plastic (surgery) is so fantastic that Heather Dubrow never wants him to stop.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently revealed that she has no intentions of letting her Botched co-host hubby quit the plastic surgery game any time soon.

"See, I won't let Terry retire," Heather told her guest, comedian Ms. Pat, on the August 19 episode of her Heather Dubrow's World podcast. "He's a surgeon. He's gonna die with a scalpel. He's gonna keel over one day."

While she has nothing but love for her longtime partner—with whom she tied the knot with in 1999—Heather certainly enjoys her alone time, as she joked, "He can't retire. He cannot be home. That's not gonna be a thing."

Luckily, Terry won't be leaving the operating room anytime soon, as Botched was renewed for an eighth season on E! in July. Teasing the upcoming season in an Instagram post on July 20, Terry's co-star, Dr. Paul Nassif, said, "Gonna have great new patients, incredible surgeries and a lot more bromance."

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Heather is booked and busy herself, as she will likely return for RHOC's upcoming season 17, though Bravo has yet to announce the official cast lineup.

With 23 years of marriage and four kids—Max, 18, Nicholas, 18, Katarina, 15, and Collette, 11—under their belt, the two know how to make a relationship in the entertainment industry work. Terry even spilled some of his best relationship advice on the Feb. 14 episode of E! News' Daily Pop.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

"The real key is to learn how to fight properly," he said. "When you're in the heat of the moment, don't say it. You know you want to say it, but don't say it. Wait until there are calmer minds and then say what you want to say later."

Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County and Botched now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Confirms Alex Weaver Romance

2

Adrienne Bailon Honors Newborn Baby Ever With Tattoo Tribute

3

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

4

RHOBH Just Set the Stage for for the Explosive Aspen Cast Trip

5

These Bridgerton Secrets Will Be the Object of All Your Desires

Latest News

These Bridgerton Secrets Will Be the Object of All Your Desires

Grey's Anatomy Announces Major Season 19 Castings

These Vanderpump Rules Stars Will Be at Scheana Shay's Wedding

John Corbett Reportedly Joins ...And Just Like That Season 2

Pump Rules' Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Get Candid on Divorce

Jessie J Shares Message on Grief 9 Months After Miscarriage

Find Out Who Elijah Wood Will Play in Season 2 of Yellowjackets