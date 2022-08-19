Why Heather Dubrow "Won't Let" Her Botched Husband Terry Retire From Plastic Surgery

Dr. Terry Dubrow's life in plastic (surgery) is so fantastic that Heather Dubrow never wants him to stop.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently revealed that she has no intentions of letting her Botched co-host hubby quit the plastic surgery game any time soon.
"See, I won't let Terry retire," Heather told her guest, comedian Ms. Pat, on the August 19 episode of her Heather Dubrow's World podcast. "He's a surgeon. He's gonna die with a scalpel. He's gonna keel over one day."
While she has nothing but love for her longtime partner—with whom she tied the knot with in 1999—Heather certainly enjoys her alone time, as she joked, "He can't retire. He cannot be home. That's not gonna be a thing."
Luckily, Terry won't be leaving the operating room anytime soon, as Botched was renewed for an eighth season on E! in July. Teasing the upcoming season in an Instagram post on July 20, Terry's co-star, Dr. Paul Nassif, said, "Gonna have great new patients, incredible surgeries and a lot more bromance."
Heather is booked and busy herself, as she will likely return for RHOC's upcoming season 17, though Bravo has yet to announce the official cast lineup.
With 23 years of marriage and four kids—Max, 18, Nicholas, 18, Katarina, 15, and Collette, 11—under their belt, the two know how to make a relationship in the entertainment industry work. Terry even spilled some of his best relationship advice on the Feb. 14 episode of E! News' Daily Pop.
"The real key is to learn how to fight properly," he said. "When you're in the heat of the moment, don't say it. You know you want to say it, but don't say it. Wait until there are calmer minds and then say what you want to say later."
