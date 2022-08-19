Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Joins Cast of Sex Education Season 4

Dan Levy has booked his next big role.
Netflix announced Aug. 19 that the Schitt's Creek creator is joining season four of the hit series Sex Education. Levy will play Thomas Molloy, a famous author who tutors Maeve (Emma Mackey) at the Ivy League college she's attending in the U.S.
Netflix offered a glimpse at the newcomer, sharing photos of Levy with a beard, glasses and curly hair. The edgy look is softened with a sweater, button-up and jeans, giving him the appearance of a wise, book-ish type.
And that's not all Netflix had to share. The streamer announced Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua are also joining the season four cast in undisclosed roles.
Numerous stars, including Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, departed the show ahead of the new season, causing some fans to worry about more potential exits. But Netflix just confirmed that Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood and more are returning for the upcoming season.
The season three finale saw the shuttering of the Moordale Academy after Head Teacher Hope Hadden (Jemima Kirke) failed to draw new investors to the underfunded school.
The finale created a lot of questions about what would happen to the Moordale Academy students, but now we know Otis (Asa), Eric (Ncuti) and several of their classmates are headed to Cavendish Sixth Form College. "Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again," the series description reads. "But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students—they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level."
What's so different about this new school? For starters, it seems more like a spa than a place of learning. "There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!" according to Netflix. "Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Kedar Williams-Sterling) is still struggling to get over Cal (Dua Saleh). Aimee (Aimee) tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam (Connor Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him."
The description continues, "Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"
The cast will film in Wales for the rest of the year, so fans will likely have to wait until 2023 to see how this all unfolds. In the meantime, catch up on seasons one through three of Sex Education, streaming now on Netflix.