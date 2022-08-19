Harry Styles Holds Onto Olivia Wilde During Date Night in NYC

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Take a Casual Stroll in NYC

Don't worry darling, it's just a fan frenzy.

During a date night with Olivia Wilde in New York City Aug. 18, Harry Styles was a protective boyfriend as the two exited the Italian restaurant Rubirosa to be greeted by a large awaiting crowd of fans and paparazzi. The pop star followed a male bodyguard out first, with the actress coming out behind the singer. Harry then paused to take her gently by the hand as they continued their departure.

For their night out, Olivia, 38, wore a short-sleeve navy top tucked into a jungle-printed maxi skirt, paired with white and black Adidas sneakers. Harry, 28, wore a white, yellow and violet button-down crochet shirt, opened at the chest, brown pin-striped pants, white sneakers and a black mask.

A day earlier, the couple were spotted walking together in the city. An eyewitness told E! News that Olivia and Harry looked "super happy and playful with each other" as they made their way down the sidewalk.