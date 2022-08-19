Harry Styles Holds Onto Olivia Wilde During Date Night in NYC

Harry Styles was a protective boyfriend while out with Olivia Wilde in New York City, where he is set to begin a concert residency at Madison Square Garden.

Don't worry darling, it's just a fan frenzy.

During a date night with Olivia Wilde in New York City Aug. 18, Harry Styles was a protective boyfriend as the two exited the Italian restaurant Rubirosa to be greeted by a large awaiting crowd of fans and paparazzi. The pop star followed a male bodyguard out first, with the actress coming out behind the singer. Harry then paused to take her gently by the hand as they continued their departure.

For their night out, Olivia, 38, wore a short-sleeve navy top tucked into a jungle-printed maxi skirt, paired with white and black Adidas sneakers. Harry, 28, wore a white, yellow and violet button-down crochet shirt, opened at the chest, brown pin-striped pants, white sneakers and a black mask.

A day earlier, the couple were spotted walking together in the city. An eyewitness told E! News that Olivia and Harry looked "super happy and playful with each other" as they made their way down the sidewalk.

The two are in town for Harry's upcoming 15-date concert residency at Madison Square Garden, which begins on Aug. 20 and runs sporadically until Sept. 21.

Olivia has attended several of her boyfriend's concerts, including his Coachella 2022 set and Love on Tour shows.

The two began dating in late 2020 after working together on her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. Olivia and Harry confirmed their romance in January 2021 when they were photographed attending a friend's wedding. The couple has since been spotted together several times, including on trips to his native United Kingdom and Italy.

Olivia, who split with ex Jason Sudeikis, 46, in 2020 is currently locked in a custody battle over their kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. The actress and director recently scored a small legal victory when it was determined that the case would be decided in Los Angeles and not New York, where the Ted Lasso actor had preferred. E! News had reached out to Olivia and Jason's reps for comment but did not hear back.

