Get $134 Worth of RMS Beauty Products for Just $52

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I always want to exude that natural-looking, lit-from-within type of glow. Part of me wants everyone on the planet to ask "What highlighter are you wearing?" so I can share my beauty product recommendations with whoever is interested, but at the same time, I want people to think that I just have this glow about me. I know it's not so serious, but it's something I thought about way too much. If you're looking for a glitter-free highlighter, the RMS Beauty luminizer is everything. I just apply a little bit with my finger and blend it in with my hand or a sponge. I love to put it on my cheeks, eyelids, the bridge of my nose, the corners of my eyes, and above my lip. This is a game-changing product that I've been loving since 2017. One little jar lasts for a whole year and I use it all the time. It's well worth the buy for sure.
That's not the only great buy from RMS Beauty though. Their Tinted Daily Lip Balm is incredibly hydrating. The Straight Up Volumizing Peptide Mascara does exactly what the name suggests. I don't have to put on a million coats, but if I want to turn up the volume, it doesn't clump when I layer it on. And, of course, the ReEvolve Natural Finish Foundation is great to deliver a smooth coverage that doesn't feel heavy on my skin.
If you want to try out all of those products, head over to QVC. They have a bundle with all of those items available for just $52. If you bought all of those products individually, it would cost $134. Get your glow on before this deal sells out.
RMS Beauty ReEvolve Foundation 4-Piece Full Face Collection
Pick the foundation shade of your choice and you'll get a Tinted Daily Lip Balm in Harmony Lane, which is a sheer earthy plum rose shade. This bundle also includes the Straight Up Volumizing Peptide Mascara in HD Black and the Living Luminizer.
Check out the inclusive range of shades below.
If you want to learn more before you shop, read these reviews from QVC shoppers.
RMS Beauty ReEvolve Foundation 4-Piece Full Face Collection Reviews
This is my first time buying RMS beauty and I am impressed. Clean beauty does not always have staying power but that isn't the case for these products. I was pleasantly surprised at the coverage of the foundation because I thought it was light to medium coverage. I would say it is definitely medium coverage. I wore the RMS collection today and after 11 hours of work, it looked fantastic and stayed put. Thank you for bringing RMS to the QVC clean beauty family.
The foundation is heaven. One pump (a tiny amount) is all you need for full face. I usually wear full coverage foundation but this is PERFECT. The lip treatment is just as described, a treatment, NOT a gloss or lipstick and I love it. I've been a fan of the highlighter for YEARS and was thrilled it was included. Haven't opened the mascara yet but looking forward to it.
I'm really happy with this kit! The foundation color I chose is perfect for my skin tone. Feels light on the skin with a subtle dewy glow. I love the mascara! Highlighter is just right and natural. The lip balm for me is just ok. Thanks for offering this and I'll definitely purchase from this brand again!
I love everything in the kit. The foundation covered great, and I applied with a sponge. Love the lip! Its so emollient and the color is a nice nude, which is all I like anyways. Loved three coats of the mascara, and the luminizer looked sooooo pretty. Thank you for letting me in on this great product!
I have been a fan of RMS from way back when it was THE IT GIRL brand as part of JCrew. I was thrilled to see it here at the Q and immediately ordered this kit. This deal was beyond amazing as a TSV and worth every penny. My foundation color is perfect - along with all of the other items. I have used the luminizer forever and think it's one of the best on the market.
I can't tell you how many foundations I have purchased that promised full coverage that have ended up in the trash. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT ONLY CLEAN, BUT TRULY IS FULL COVERAGE! I am a customer for life …Thank you!
