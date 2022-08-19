Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Writers Explain That Twist Ending

The season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin saw Imogen give her baby girl up for adoption to a well-known couple from the O.G. series.

By Cydney Contreras Aug 19, 2022 2:42 PMTags
TVPretty Little LiarsLucy HaleCelebrities
Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is keeping it in the family.

The HBO Max series came to an end Aug. 18, revealing Archie Waters was the person who had been terrorizing the new generation of liars. But fans were most surprised to learn that Imogen (Bailee Madison) was considering giving her baby up for adoption to a couple named Ezra (Ian Harding) and Aria (Lucy Hale), a pair of writers from the neighboring town of Rosewood. 

This callback to the O.G. series was no coincidence, with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explaining that the writers were initially unsure if Imogen should give her baby up for adoption. "And then one of our writers and PLL super fan pointed out that not in the show canonically, but in the social media around the show, Aria and Ezra, who had been struggling to have a baby, had adopted a baby," he told Variety Aug. 18. "And so it docked perfectly with Imogen's story."

photos
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Where You've Seen the Cast Before

If PLL: Original Sin is renewed for a second season, this easter egg opens up the possibility of a cameo from Lucy and Ian, as Imogen said the couple was open to staying in touch after the adoption. 

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

More importantly, the adoption means that Imogen won't be changing diapers and staying up all hours of the night in a potential season two. "It felt like Bailee had done such a heroic job of being pregnant the entire season that, in success, if there were a season two, we wouldn't necessarily want Bailee babysitting a baby," Aguirre-Sacasa said, "while all the other girls have fun going out and clubbing and things like that."

Aguirre-Sacasa also cleared up some rumors surrounding Archie Waters, a.k.a. "A," explaining that his name is not a reference to Riverdale, which Aguirre-Sacasa created. According to the creator, Archie Waters was the only name that they could get permission to use. "For months and months and months, it was Andrew Waters," Aguirre-Sacasa explained. "When you go through the process of doing shows, you have to clear names. I think it was like three days before we shot, and we got a note back that Andrew didn't clear. So, we just were submitting a dozen 'A' names and none of them cleared but Archie!"

Trending Stories

1

Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Confirms Alex Weaver Romance

2

North West Doesn't Approve of Mom Kim Kardashian's Jam Session in Car

3

Adrienne Bailon Honors Newborn Baby Ever With Tattoo Tribute

So while fans would love an appearance from K.J. Apa's Archie, don't hold your breath!

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is streaming now on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Confirms Alex Weaver Romance

2

North West Doesn't Approve of Mom Kim Kardashian's Jam Session in Car

3

Adrienne Bailon Honors Newborn Baby Ever With Tattoo Tribute

4

Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence on Ariana's DUI Arrest as New Info Emerges

5

Why Christina Ricci Is Embarrassed By Her Performance in Casper

Latest News

Get $171 Worth of It Cosmetics Products for Just $63

Savannah Guthrie Pens Message to Richard Engel After Son Henry's Death

Exclusive

Why Michelle Monaghan Spent Hundreds at Staples For Echoes Role

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Writers Explain Twist Ending

Update!

Tarte Cosmetics Deal: Last Day to Get $169 Worth of Products For $59

Exclusive

Summer House's Paige DeSorbo's Clothing Drop is Back in Stock

Jaclyn Hill Shares Grieving Process Update After Death of Ex-Husband