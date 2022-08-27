Why Doja Cat’s Style Evolution Is One You Need to Know

When it comes to pulling off a look, Doja Cat is that woman.
After all, we're willing to bet that the 26-year-old—who has earned six nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards—will once again rock another show-stopping look for the Aug. 28 show. Known for everything from her stunning red carpet looks to jaw-dropping hair transformations, fans know that almost anything is possible for the VMAs.
But it's worth noting that Doja's style has been a constant evolution for as long as she can remember. So much so that it would land her in hot water as a kid.
"I would get in trouble for s--t that I would wear at school," she told Billboard in March 2020. "I was once sent home for putting glitter on my face—it was so crazy. I didn't give a s--t about school; all I cared about was wearing a cool outfit every day, dancing and music."
Fast-forward to adulthood and Doja is still as fearless as they come.
Although we're on the edge of our seats in anticipation for what she'll wear to the 2022 MTV VMAs, until then, take a look back at her awe-inspiring looks over the years: