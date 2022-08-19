Jaclyn Hill Shares Heartbreaking Message on How She's Grieving Death of Ex-Husband

Nearly two weeks after Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband, Jon, suddenly died, the makeup mogul is opening up about how she’s been navigating her grieving process.

Watch: YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Mourns Death of Ex-Husband

Jaclyn Hill is trying to take it one day at a time. 

More than a week after her ex-husband, Jon Hill, passed away, the YouTuber, 32, is getting candid about how difficult dealing with his death has been, especially doing it in the public eye. 

"I'm at the point in my grieving process where I just have to trust it, and see what happens every day," Jaclyn shared in a video message posted on her Instagram Stories Aug. 18. "Right now, I'm just kind of done sharing this with millions of people, and I just kind of need some privacy on this subject."

The cosmetics mogul added that although her business is run through her social media, she says she "can't keep putting myself out there, because grieving that loss is something I can't explain to you."

Jaclyn noted that while she and Jon split in May 2018, they "still kept in touch and talked."

"Ugh, it's so much you guys," she added while getting emotional. "Trying to go through it publicly is just making it so much harder for me. I'm just trusting this process."

On Aug. 11, Jaclyn released a statement announcing that Jon had sadly passed away the day before, calling his death a "sudden tragedy" and asking for privacy for the musician's family. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Following his passing, the makeup entrepreneur shared a touching tribute to her ex-husband—who often opened up about how his past struggles with drugs affected their marriage

"Jon, you were the most kind & compassionate person I've ever known," she wrote in an Aug. 13 Instagram post. "You looked people in the eyes & you truly listened & cared about what they had to say. You had so much talent you didn't even know what to do with it. You turned your pain into art & touched so many people with your honesty in your music."

Jaclyn added, "I know we ended our marriage but we never stopped loving & caring for each other. All I ever wanted was for you to find your happiness & be free from your struggles. My heart is broken knowing that you are gone but my spirit knows that you are finally free."

