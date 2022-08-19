Jaclyn Hill Shares Heartbreaking Message on How She's Grieving Death of Ex-Husband

Watch : YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Mourns Death of Ex-Husband

Jaclyn Hill is trying to take it one day at a time.

More than a week after her ex-husband, Jon Hill, passed away, the YouTuber, 32, is getting candid about how difficult dealing with his death has been, especially doing it in the public eye.

"I'm at the point in my grieving process where I just have to trust it, and see what happens every day," Jaclyn shared in a video message posted on her Instagram Stories Aug. 18. "Right now, I'm just kind of done sharing this with millions of people, and I just kind of need some privacy on this subject."

The cosmetics mogul added that although her business is run through her social media, she says she "can't keep putting myself out there, because grieving that loss is something I can't explain to you."

Jaclyn noted that while she and Jon split in May 2018, they "still kept in touch and talked."