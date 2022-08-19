Why Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Frances Bean “Wasn’t Sure” If She’d Make It to 30

Watch : Celebrity Kids Who Are Successful Like Their Parents

Frances Bean Cobain is reflecting on her past while commemorating a huge milestone in her life.

The visual artist—and daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain—shared a carousel of pictures of herself enjoying life with friends and family as she celebrated being alive to see her 30th birthday.

"30 !!! I made it!" she captioned the Aug. 18 Instagram post. "Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn't sure that was going to happen. At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable."

Frances went on to explain a traumatic experience she went through in 2017 when her plane caught on fire in mid-air as she was flying from Paris to Los Angeles.