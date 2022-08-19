Why Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Frances Bean “Wasn’t Sure” If She’d Make It to 30

While celebrating her 30th birthday, Frances Bean got candid about how a near-death experience made her appreciate life more. Read her post below.

Frances Bean Cobain is reflecting on her past while commemorating a huge milestone in her life.

The visual artist—and daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain—shared a carousel of pictures of herself enjoying life with friends and family as she celebrated being alive to see her 30th birthday

"30 !!! I made it!" she captioned the Aug. 18 Instagram post. "Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn't sure that was going to happen. At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable."

Frances went on to explain a traumatic experience she went through in 2017 when her plane caught on fire in mid-air as she was flying from Paris to Los Angeles.

At the time, Frances posted about the terrifying time on Instagram, writing that she "basically came to grips with my own mortality" and promised herself that if she made it, she would "no longer try to escape the moments of my life."

The model concluded her birthday post by opening up about her plans for the future.

"Entering this new decade," she shared, "I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops."

Frances added, "I'm happy to be here & I'm happy you're here too."

