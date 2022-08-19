Ashley Tisdale Recreates High School Musical’s "I Want It All" With TikToker Chris Olsen

Ashley Tisdale and Chris Olsen joined forces to make a TikTok using the High School Musical song "I Want It All." Learn about their watch-worthy collaboration.

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 19, 2022 2:41 AMTags
High School MusicalAshley TisdaleCelebritiesTikTok
This dynamic duo just bopped to the top of our For You page.

Ashley Tisdale and TikToker Chris Olsen teamed up to make an iconic TikTok using the audio from High School Musical 3's "I Want it All"—and trust us when we say it's fabulous.

In the Aug. 17 video, the pair lip-sync the song while Chris looks perfectly unamused as Ashley rocks out to the lyrics. The High School Music alum paired the clip with words that read, "Me trying to get Chris to help me with my TikTok."

When it comes to loving this video, we're all in this together. Users in the comment section couldn't help but gush over this collaboration.

"ICONS MEETING ICONS MEETING ICONS," Meghan Trainor, who is a longtime friend of Chris, wrote. Meanwhile, another user commented, "THE AMOUNT OF SEROTONIN THIS GAVE ME."

While this TikTok proves Ashley would totally kill it in a High School Musical reboot, the actress has closed the chapter on playing Sharpay.

"I just feel like I wouldn't be able to really do that again and give it justice," she explained in an August 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "You know what I'm saying? I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that's a big part of Sharpay."

So, maybe her days as Sharpay are done, but her TikTok collaborations with Chris appear to be just getting started.

This could be the start of something new!

