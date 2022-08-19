Ashley Tisdale Recreates High School Musical’s "I Want It All" With TikToker Chris Olsen

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet

This dynamic duo just bopped to the top of our For You page.

Ashley Tisdale and TikToker Chris Olsen teamed up to make an iconic TikTok using the audio from High School Musical 3's "I Want it All"—and trust us when we say it's fabulous.

In the Aug. 17 video, the pair lip-sync the song while Chris looks perfectly unamused as Ashley rocks out to the lyrics. The High School Music alum paired the clip with words that read, "Me trying to get Chris to help me with my TikTok."

When it comes to loving this video, we're all in this together. Users in the comment section couldn't help but gush over this collaboration.

"ICONS MEETING ICONS MEETING ICONS," Meghan Trainor, who is a longtime friend of Chris, wrote. Meanwhile, another user commented, "THE AMOUNT OF SEROTONIN THIS GAVE ME."

While this TikTok proves Ashley would totally kill it in a High School Musical reboot, the actress has closed the chapter on playing Sharpay.