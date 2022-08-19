Neve Campbell Books Starring Role on David E. Kelley's New ABC Drama

Watch : Neve Campbell Reveals Why She Won't Return for Scream 6

Neve Campbell is staying booked and busy.

The actress is set to star on David E. Kelley's upcoming ABC drama Avalon, E! News has confirmed.

Based on a short story by Michael Connelly, the series takes place in the city of Avalon on southern California's Catalina Island. Campbell will play Detective Nicole "Nic" Searcy, the lone detective stationed at the tourist hotspot.

"Somewhat inscrutable, Nic isn't easily intimidated and holds firm to her morals," according to the network. "Ironically, her strong moral compass is what got her banished to Catalina's biggest city, Avalon. It's a gig no career-driven L.A. cop wants, but Nic soon discovers her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could have imagined."

Avalon marks a reunion for Campbell and Kelley after the actress starred on season one of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer earlier this year, which Kelley created based on The Brass Verdict, also written by Connelly. Campbell will return for season two.

Kelley is the TV mastermind behind other shows like Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, Ally McBeal and The Practice.