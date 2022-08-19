Neve Campbell Books Starring Role on David E. Kelley's New ABC Drama

Neve Campbell is reuniting with David E. Kelley on the new ABC drama Avalon. Get all of the details about her juicy role here.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 19, 2022 2:19 AMTags
TVNeve CampbellCelebrities
Watch: Neve Campbell Reveals Why She Won't Return for Scream 6

Neve Campbell is staying booked and busy.

The actress is set to star on David E. Kelley's upcoming ABC drama Avalon, E! News has confirmed. 

Based on a short story by Michael Connelly, the series takes place in the city of Avalon on southern California's Catalina Island. Campbell will play Detective Nicole "Nic" Searcy, the lone detective stationed at the tourist hotspot.

"Somewhat inscrutable, Nic isn't easily intimidated and holds firm to her morals," according to the network. "Ironically, her strong moral compass is what got her banished to Catalina's biggest city, Avalon. It's a gig no career-driven L.A. cop wants, but Nic soon discovers her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could have imagined."

Avalon marks a reunion for Campbell and Kelley after the actress starred on season one of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer earlier this year, which Kelley created based on The Brass Verdict, also written by Connelly. Campbell will return for season two.

Kelley is the TV mastermind behind other shows like Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, Ally McBeal and The Practice.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

The casting announcement comes just months after Campbell revealed she would not be returning to the sixth installment of the Scream movie franchise, seemingly over a contract dispute.

"Sadly, I won't be making the next Scream film," she shared in a statement issued to E! News on June 6. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Campbell had appeared in all five previous Scream movies, including 2022's Scream, as Sidney Prescott. 

Lugli Tiziano

Avalon is expected to premiere on ABC in early 2023.

Trending Stories

1

Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Confirms Alex Weaver Romance

2

North West Doesn't Approve of Mom Kim Kardashian's Jam Session in Car

3

Eva Mendes Shares the Sweet Way She Keeps Ryan Gosling Close at Hand

4

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Step Out at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Event

5

Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence on Ariana's DUI Arrest as New Info Emerges

Latest News

Ashley Tisdale Recreates HSM’s "I Want It All" With Chris Olsen

Eva Mendes Shares the Sweet Way She Keeps Ryan Gosling Close at Hand

Neve Campbell Books Starring Role on David E. Kelley's New ABC Drama

Update!

Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Love Island USA Season 4

Southern Charm's Craig Reacts to Ex Naomie & Whitney's Hookup

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Step Out at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Event

Exclusive

See Sarah Drew's Enthusiastic Reaction to Japril's TV Scoop Awards Nom