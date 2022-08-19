See Sarah Drew's Enthusiastic Reaction to Japril's TV Scoop Awards Nomination for Favorite Couple

There's never a bad time to raise a toast to Japril!
On Aug. 18, Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew celebrated the TV Scoop Awards nomination she shares with Jesse Williams for Favorite TV Couple.
"Hey, everyone!" Sarah said giddily. "So much fun to hear about the E! News Scoop Awards nomination for Favorite Couple. Japril!"
Sarah and Jesse play April and Jackson (a.k.a. Japril) on the ABC medical drama—and their dramatic return on the season 18 finale in May was enough to seal the nomination.
However, Japril has some stiff competition. In the Favorite TV Couple category, they are up against the likes of Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) from Bridgerton, Fez (Angus Cloud) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) from Euphoria and Insecure's Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis).
If you'd like to see Japril take home the prize, voting is now open here!
It was a big morning for other members of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital crew, as well.
Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) were nominated for Steamiest Kiss, the residency program being canceled in the season finale was nominated for Favorite Plot Twist and Grey's Anatomy was nominated for Most Jaw-Dropping Season Finale, Most Engaged Fandom and Favorite Drama Series.
While our moments with Japril have been fleeting lately, there's reason to be excited about the future.
"I get tweets from people every day about a darker, grittier, sexier Japril spin-off," Sarah told E!'s Daily Pop Aug. 5. "I'm down, I'm in for it, but it's not up to me. You gotta go to the powers that be, man."
Not only that, Jesse sounds like he'd be on board, too!
Be still our hearts.
Find out if Japril and Grey's Anatomy can sweep away the competition when the TV Scoop Awards winners are announced on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. PT.