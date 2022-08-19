See Sarah Drew's Enthusiastic Reaction to Japril's TV Scoop Awards Nomination for Favorite Couple

Watch : Sarah Drew Talks Returning to Grey's Anatomy for 400th Episode

There's never a bad time to raise a toast to Japril!

On Aug. 18, Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew celebrated the TV Scoop Awards nomination she shares with Jesse Williams for Favorite TV Couple.

"Hey, everyone!" Sarah said giddily. "So much fun to hear about the E! News Scoop Awards nomination for Favorite Couple. Japril!"

Sarah and Jesse play April and Jackson (a.k.a. Japril) on the ABC medical drama—and their dramatic return on the season 18 finale in May was enough to seal the nomination.

However, Japril has some stiff competition. In the Favorite TV Couple category, they are up against the likes of Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) from Bridgerton, Fez (Angus Cloud) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) from Euphoria and Insecure's Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis).

If you'd like to see Japril take home the prize, voting is now open here!

It was a big morning for other members of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital crew, as well.