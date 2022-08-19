Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Look Golden as They Step Out for NYC Stroll

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Take a Casual Stroll in NYC

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde looked oh so happily during their latest outing.

The pair were spotted enjoying a chill walk in new photographs on Aug. 17 in New York City. An eyewitness tells E! News the couple looked "super happy and playful with each other" as they made their way down the sidewalk.

For their stroll the One Direction alum kept his look casual in a vintage 1950s Playdium Skate Club jacket, dark trousers and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, the Booksmart director chose a striped yellow sweater and white pants for the occasion.

Their outing comes ahead of Harry's 15-night Love on Tour concert run scheduled at the Big Apple's Madison Square Garden. The "Keep Driving" singer kicks off his stint on August 20.