Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Look Golden as They Step Out for NYC Stroll

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted stepping out in New York City on Aug. 17. See a photo of from their day out together.

Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Take a Casual Stroll in NYC

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde looked oh so happily during their latest outing. 

The pair were spotted enjoying a chill walk in new photographs on Aug. 17 in New York City. An eyewitness tells E! News the couple looked "super happy and playful with each other" as they made their way down the sidewalk.

For their stroll the One Direction alum kept his look casual in a vintage 1950s Playdium Skate Club jacket, dark trousers and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, the Booksmart director chose a striped yellow sweater and white pants for the occasion. 

Their outing comes ahead of Harry's 15-night Love on Tour concert run scheduled at the Big Apple's Madison Square Garden. The "Keep Driving" singer kicks off his stint on August 20.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Share Kiss in London

Harry and Olivia started dating in late 2020 after working together on the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. The film also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan

In his Dazed cover story from last November, Harry explained why he prefers to keep his relationships out of the spotlight, sharing, "I've always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life."

And while he and the actress have been tight-lipped about their romance, they've been seen out together on numerous occasions. In fact, Olivia has attended several of Harry's concerts.

Two months ago, the duo was snapped kissing each other goodbye as they parted ways in London, where he was performing at Wembley Stadium. 

What can we say? It looks like the two have found the antidote.

