Why Michelle Monaghan Went on a Staples Shopping Spree to Prep For Netflix’s Echoes

Michelle Monaghan Talks Playing Twins in Netflix's Echoes

If you need a recommendation for a good ballpoint pen, it might be worth giving Michelle Monaghan a call.

To prepare for her role on Netflix's Echoes, where the actress plays twin sisters Leni and Gina, Monaghan had a big task in front of her—so she went a little crazy on office supplies.

"It was double the work. If you could have just seen the mess of papers and Post-Its and marks and highlighters and all the things," Monaghan exclusively told E! News. "I think I went to Staples and dropped like a couple hundred bucks just on organizational things because I needed it so, so badly."

Monaghan isn't just playing twins on the series, she's playing twins who swap lives on their birthdays every year. So, yeah, the shopping spree was necessary.

"I had different colors for each character," she explained. "It was super, super important to be able to understand the very different, unique characteristics that each character has with each relationship in each world that they live in. There's small, nuanced things that you may catch, or maybe not, that I tried to make unique to each woman."