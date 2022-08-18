Nick Cannon and Daughter Monroe Dancing to Mariah Carey Will Have You Feeling Emotions

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi

Mariah Carey's got Nick Cannon feeling emotions.

On Aug. 18, the Nick Cannon Show host posted a sweet video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter Monroe—who he shares with Mariah—dancing along to the singer's 1991 smash hit, "Emotions." In the cute clip, the father-daughter duo wrapped themselves up in blankets as they twirled around in a bedroom to the beloved tune.

"Best way to start our morning!!" Nick wrote on TikTok. "All in my #Emotions @mariahcarey."

The Drumline actor and Mariah welcomed Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan in 2011. And though the pair finalized their divorce in 2016 after eight years of marriage, Nick has continued to be vocal with his support for the Grammy winner as they co-parent together—even calling Mariah "somebody that I will always love."

"I guess because I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude," he explained during a July episode of The Hottee Talk Show Podcast. "I will never have a love like I did with Mariah."